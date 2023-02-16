Former DGP M M Khajuria cremated with full State honours

Jammu: Former Director General of Police (DGP) M M Khajuria was cremated with full State honours at the Shastri Nagar crematorium on Thursday.
A team of J&K Police personnel accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to the former Director General, who passed away on Wednesday.
A galaxy of senior serving and retired officers from civil and Police administration includes DGP Dilbag Singh, retired chief secretaries B R Kundal and B R Sharma, retired DGPs Ashok Bhan and S P Vaid, Commandant General HG, CD, and SDRF B Srinivas, Special DG Crime A K Choudhary, ADGPs S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, and Alok Kumar, and people from different walks of life paid their last respect to the departed officer.
DGP Dilbag Singh visited Khajuria’s home last night and paid respect to the departed soul and shared grief of the bereaved family members and relatives.
The DGP said that the departed officer would be remembered for his services to the people and to the department.
Khajuria was the second DGP of J&K and led the force from January 16, 1985 to May 25, 1986.
He was the first Police officer from J&K to be inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS).