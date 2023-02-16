Former DGP M M Khajuria cremated with full State honours

Jammu: Former Director General of Police (DGP) M M Khajuria was cremated with full State honours at the Shastri Nagar crematorium on Thursday.

A team of J&K Police personnel accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to the former Director General, who passed away on Wednesday.

A galaxy of senior serving and retired officers from civil and Police administration includes DGP Dilbag Singh, retired chief secretaries B R Kundal and B R Sharma, retired DGPs Ashok Bhan and S P Vaid, Commandant General HG, CD, and SDRF B Srinivas, Special DG Crime A K Choudhary, ADGPs S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, and Alok Kumar, and people from different walks of life paid their last respect to the departed officer.