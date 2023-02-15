Former DGP M M Khajuria passes away

Jammu: Former Director General of Police (DGP) M M Khajuria passed away on Wednesday.
He passed away on Wednesday evening after a brief illness.
Khajuria is survived by three daughters and son-in-laws, six grandchildren, and a great grand daughter.
According to his family, his last rites would be performed at 1:30 pm on Friday at Shastri Nagar cremation ground.
Khajuria was the second DGP of Jammu and Kashmir from January 16, 1985, to May 25, 1986.
Born on June 11, 1931, he grew up to be a dynamic student leader and spearheaded a number of movements, one of them being agitation for free education up to postgraduate level in the State.
Khajuria joined the J&K Police service in the year 1954 and was the first Police officer in J&K to be inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS).
He was an outstanding Police officer who held various sensitive posts and was the first Director General of J&K Police from Jammu.
Khajuria also had the distinction of being the first Police officer to serve as the Special Commissioner in the aftermath of the Poonch agitation.
After retirement from Police service, he took up public service and did a lot of work to educate the masses, especially on terror-related issues.
Khajuria was a security analyst and a well-known TV and media personality.
His demise has been widely mourned in the State by the Police, political circles and civil society.
Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh and all ranks of J&K Police have condoled and expressed grief over the demise of Khajuria, who breathed his last today.
Singh conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer on behalf of the J&K Police Department and prayed for the departed soul.
The DGP said that the departed officer would be remembered for his services to the people and to the department.
Expressing condolence, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Sh MM Khajuria IPS (Retd) Former DGP J&K an iconic personality a Proud Dogra with deep understanding of the geo strategic affairs. He understood J&K and its dynamics. A loss to all of us @JmuKmrPolice @OfficeOfLGJandK (sic).”
Sharing grief and expressing condolences, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar tweeted: “Saddened by the death of Mr MM Khajuria, former DGP, J&K. Have had privilege of working with him for about six years when I served at the PHQ. A very sharp, well read & articulate officer who contributed to growth of J&K police significantly. Condolences to family (sic).”