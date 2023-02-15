Former DGP M M Khajuria passes away

Khajuria was the second DGP of Jammu and Kashmir from January 16, 1985, to May 25, 1986.

Born on June 11, 1931, he grew up to be a dynamic student leader and spearheaded a number of movements, one of them being agitation for free education up to postgraduate level in the State.

Khajuria joined the J&K Police service in the year 1954 and was the first Police officer in J&K to be inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

He was an outstanding Police officer who held various sensitive posts and was the first Director General of J&K Police from Jammu.