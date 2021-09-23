Former J&K Bank chairman Parvez Ahmad joins PC

“He is also an influential personality commanding a lot of goodwill among the people. I am confident that he will work together with existing leadership and play a pivotal role in offering a new leadership to the people of south Kashmir.”

Parvez Ahmed expressed his pleasure on joining the Peoples Conference and said that he was inspired by the PC President's “sincerity of thought, vision and deep desire to usher in a new era of socio-economic development in J&”K.

"I have earlier had the privilege of serving the people and premiere institutions of J&K in a professional capacity for many decades. It is now my yearning to contribute in creating inclusive political and economic institutions for change by working within the aegis of the Peoples Conference,” he said.

“We are facing enormous challenges both politically and economically and it is time that we look for collective and institutional solutions to ensure sustainable socio-economic growth and development in J&K", he added.

On the prevailing political environment in J&K, Lone said it is high time for introspection among the mainstream political outfits of Jammu and Kashmir and that the people must empower and accord the dignity and respect to the mainstream political parties that they deserve.

“The need of the hour is that mainstream political groups must dominate the scenes in the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir again and if the people of J&K want an end to the problems confronting them, they must empower and accord the dignity and respect to the mainstream political parties that they deserve.

“The issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir on multiple fronts will never cease to exist until and unless mainstream is allowed to thrive again. It is unfortunate that those calling have no bonding with J&K and its people and are alien to its reality”, he said.

Among other leaders present on the occasion were senior PC leadership Abdul Gani Vakil, Mansoor Hussain Soharvardi, Nazir Ahmed Laway, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Yasir Reshi and Sheikh Mohammad Imran.