Former minister along with 9 others booked for ‘violating COVID protocols’

The gathering was held on Saturday at Dara Shikov garden to commemorate the sixth death anniversary of former Chief Minister and party founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Mufti’s daughter and the party chief Mehbooba Mufti along with several senior party leaders had visited the graveyard to offer prayers and address the workers. Executive Magistrate 1st Class-Bijbehara in a communiqué to SHO Police Station Bijbehara has written that at least 10 persons from PDP organised a large gathering in Bijbehara in complete violation of SOPS and COVID appropriate behavior.