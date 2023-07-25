Frequent earthquakes in J&K set alarm bells ringing

Srinagar: Frequent earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir have set alarm bells ringing with experts calling for increasing preparedness level to minimise the loss of lives in case of high magnitude tremblors.

J&K falls under the high seismic Zones IV and V, making it vulnerable to earthquakes.

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake rattled J&K on October 8, 2005, claiming 1350 lives and causing massive destruction to structures.

For the past over a year, J&K has been witnessing frequent earthquakes including high magnitude ones.

“We have to understand that the entire J&K falls in high seismic zones and is vulnerable to earthquakes. Though mild earthquakes in seismic zones is a normal phenomenon, we should worry as the magnitude of recent tremblors was high,” noted geologist Prof G M Bhat told Greater Kashmir.

“The problem is these tremblors can trigger major earthquakes in J&K, especially in hilly areas. There are high earthquake zones in Chenab Valley and Kashmir. We cannot avoid earthquakes but it is high time to develop an earthquake resilient society. We need to organise awareness programmes in schools, localities, and villages to prepare people for taking precautions during earthquakes. We have to learn to live with earthquakes,” he said.

On April 30 this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck J&K.

On May 8, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Kashmir with its epicenter in Baramulla district.

On June 13, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Chenab Valley, leaving three persons injured and causing extensive damage to over 23 schools and dozens of residential houses. On June 18, back-to-back tremors and aftershocks jolted Doda district.