Fresh infiltration attempt on LoC | Security grid bolstered amid alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Security grid has been bolstered in Rajouri and Poonch districts in view of a recent infiltration attempt that took place on the Line of Control (LoC) in Lam area of Nowshera.
Security forces have been put on high alert as the intelligence agencies are apprehending an increase in infiltration attempts in the days to come.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that a fresh security alert was issued keeping in view the infiltration attempt on the LoC in which one militant was killed in army firing six days ago.
They stated, “It was being presumed that the group, which was trying to infiltrate from the Line of Control on that very day, comprised 3 to 4 militants who were trying to infiltrate but their attempt was timely intercepted and foiled by forces.”
Officials further added, “This fresh attempt is being viewed in the backdrop of previous alerts issued by forces regarding possible increase in militants’ movement on launch pads.”
They added, “The intelligence setup has now shared a fresh input regarding the possibility of more infiltration attempts in days to come.”
As per official sources, the apprehensions of more infiltration attempts would make the LoC situation “a bit hot.”
They added that keeping in view this fresh alert, the forces on the ground further stepped up vigil both on and along the LoC and hinterland in order to foil any possible infiltration attempt.