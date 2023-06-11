Fresh landslide affects traffic flow on Mughal Road

Rajouri: The movement of traffic on the Mughal Road remained suspended for a couple of hours on Sunday after a landslide at Ratta Chamb in Surankote, Rajouri.

The slide occurred at the location where a major landslide happened two weeks ago, resulting in the closure of the road for over a week.

Officials said that on Sunday afternoon, a fresh landslide occurred at the already affected site where a temporary track has been built for the passage of vehicles over slide debris.

“This fresh landslide caused the closure of the road. However, slide clearance work was launched and the road was restored within a couple of hours,” DTI Mughal Road Shokat Amin said.

He said that a number of vehicles got stranded on the road due to closure of traffic in the afternoon hours but were cleared later in a phased manner.