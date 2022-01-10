Fresh landslides disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said, “This morning fresh landslides occurred at Seri, Panthyal and Khooni nallah and thus the vehicular traffic on the both sides of the highway was halted.”

“However, the landslides were cleared and Light Motor Vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations in the afternoon,” the officials said.

An official at the Traffic Control Unit at National Highway Ramban said the fresh traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles was allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar early Monday morning while the LMVs from Qazigund-Srinagar to Jammu were allowed to move after 11 am due to slippery road conditions.