Fresh rains bring down temperatures across J&K

Srinagar: Fresh rainfall during the last 24 hours brought a steep decrease in the minimum as well as maximum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir even as the weatherman has predicted more precipitation during the next 4 days.

“There has been moderate rainfall at most of the places in J&K during the last 24 hours,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “Intermittent rain and thunderstorms were expected at many places from April 3 to 6. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by strong gusty winds.”

The MeT officials said that in the wake of fresh rains, minimum as well as maximum temperatures recorded a downward trend across J&K. “After about a week, the temperatures will start improving,” they said.

The MeT official said that during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday, Srinagar received 10.4 mm rain, Qazigund 4.8 mm, Pahalgam 14.8 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Kokernag 8.6 mm, Gulmarg 6.6mm, Jammu 19.6 mm, Banihal 31.6 mm, Batote 32.2 mm, Katra 29.4 mm, Bhaderwah 10.2 mm, and Kathua 7.6 mm.

They said Leh received 1.2 cm snowfall.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius against 9.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.3 degrees Celsius above normal.