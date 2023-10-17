Fresh rains in Kashmir; cold conditions intensify

Srinagar: For the third consecutive day on Tuesday, fresh rains and snowfall occurred at several places in Jammu and Kashmir while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted improvement in weather conditions from Wednesday afternoon.

The fresh precipitation has brought down temperatures further and woolens are back in sight.

“There were light rains in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches during the past 24 hours,” the MeT officials here said.

They said that there were likely chances of improvement in weather from Wednesday afternoon.

“There is no forecast of any major wet spell across J&K so far. From today evening, the weather will remain dry till October 24,” an official from the MeT office said.

Giving the breakup, the MeT officials said Srinagar recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 6 mm, Kupwara 1.9 mm, Kokernag 1.8 mm, and Gulmarg 8.2 mm.

Due to the fresh spell of rains and snow, cold winds swept across J&K, with temperatures falling several notches below normal.