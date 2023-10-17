Fresh rains in Kashmir; cold conditions intensify

Srinagar: For the third consecutive day on Tuesday, fresh rains and snowfall occurred at several places in Jammu and Kashmir while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted improvement in weather conditions from Wednesday afternoon.
The fresh precipitation has brought down temperatures further and woolens are back in sight.
“There were light rains in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches during the past 24 hours,” the MeT officials here said.
They said that there were likely chances of improvement in weather from Wednesday afternoon.
“There is no forecast of any major wet spell across J&K so far. From today evening, the weather will remain dry till October 24,” an official from the MeT office said.
Giving the breakup, the MeT officials said Srinagar recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 6 mm, Kupwara 1.9 mm, Kokernag 1.8 mm, and Gulmarg 8.2 mm.
Due to the fresh spell of rains and snow, cold winds swept across J&K, with temperatures falling several notches below normal.
The early snowfall blocked several roads in the hilly areas of Kashmir with authorities pressing men and machinery to clear the snow and restore traffic on these roads.
The Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Ladakh Highway also received snowfall.
The machines were seen clearing the snow from the strategic road link.
The temperatures have dropped significantly in J&K, the MeT officials said.
They said that Srinagar on Tuesday recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, a noticeable decrease from 22 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.
The officials said that the health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, which is a drop from the 15.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.
They said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the 21.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
An advisory issued by the MeT asked the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops till Wednesday.
A severe hailstorm on Sunday evening has already caused significant damage to apple produce in several areas of Kashmir.
Meanwhile, as temperatures fall drastically, the sale of woolen clothes in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir has seen a significant surge.
Retailers specialising in woolen apparel are experiencing a boost in demand as residents and tourists alike seek to stay cozy and comfortable during the impending winter months.
Local shopkeepers and street vendors are busily displaying their extensive collections of sweaters, shawls, jackets, and blankets.
As the winter chill settles in, Srinagar's streets are coming alive with the vibrant colours and textures of woolen attire.
Vendors are optimistic about the season ahead and anticipate continued brisk business in the coming weeks.
As residents and visitors brace themselves for the cold, they do so in style, embracing the warmth and comfort that these traditional woolen garments provide.