Fresh rains, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar: While rains lashed the plains in Kashmir and higher reaches received fresh snowfall on Monday, the Meteorological Department predicted another wet spell from Thursday.

“The plains received rainfall while the higher reaches witnessed snowfall during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said. “Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla received more than 1 foot of snow since last night.”

The MeT predicted a two-day wet spell starting Thursday.

“On February 7 and 8, the weather would be partly cloudy,” officials said. “The widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain is expected at many places from February 9 to February 11.”