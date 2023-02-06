Fresh rains, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar: While rains lashed the plains in Kashmir and higher reaches received fresh snowfall on Monday, the Meteorological Department predicted another wet spell from Thursday.
“The plains received rainfall while the higher reaches witnessed snowfall during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said. “Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla received more than 1 foot of snow since last night.”
The MeT predicted a two-day wet spell starting Thursday.
“On February 7 and 8, the weather would be partly cloudy,” officials said. “The widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain is expected at many places from February 9 to February 11.”
However, no major snowfall is expected during the next week.
During the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday, Srinagar received 5.2 mm of rain, Qazigund 5.6 mm, Kokernag 11.2 mm, Jammu 1 mm, Banihal 9 mm, Batote 9.2 cm, Katra 1.2 mm, and Bhaderwah 3.6 mm of rains while Gulmarg received 1.14 feet snow, Kupwara 5 cm, and Pahalgam 2 cm snow.
The MeT officials said that the minimum temperature saw further increase except at a few places with Srinagar recording a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night while and above normal by 2.2 degrees Celsius.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius against 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 5.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 6 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius against 0 degree Celsius the previous night and 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against minus 6.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara town recorded a drop and settled at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius against 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius against 8.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 14 degrees Celsius.