Ganderbal: The higher reaches of Kashmir including the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway received a fresh spell of snowfall on Tuesday.

Around 1 inch of snowfall had accumulated at the Zojila Pass on Tuesday.

An official said that the fresh snowfall resulted in slippery road conditions due to which the Srinagar-Leh National Highway was closed for traffic movement for a brief period.

The official said that the traffic was restored after the improvement in weather conditions.