Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg; rains in plains

Srinagar: Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while light rains lashed the plains including Srinagar on Monday.

The Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall likely from Wednesday for consecutive days.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that from January 10 to 11, weather is likely to be generally cloudy.

“From January 12 to 13 there is a possibility of widespread moderate snowfall (rain in plains of Jammu) with heavy snowfall over higher reaches (more than 75 percent chances),” they said adding that the weather system is very likely to affect air transportation during January 12 to 13 (60 to 70 percent chance).