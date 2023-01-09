Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg; rains in plains

Srinagar: Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while light rains lashed the plains including Srinagar on Monday.
The Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall likely from Wednesday for consecutive days.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that from January 10 to 11, weather is likely to be generally cloudy.
“From January 12 to 13 there is a possibility of widespread moderate snowfall (rain in plains of Jammu) with heavy snowfall over higher reaches (more than 75 percent chances),” they said adding that the weather system is very likely to affect air transportation during January 12 to 13 (60 to 70 percent chance).
The MeT officials said Pahalgam received 0.2 cm of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 6.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that Kokernag received 0.7 mm of rain and recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski-resort received 9 cm of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 5.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Banihal had 0.9 mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, above normal by 5.2 degrees Celsius, Batote received 0.4 mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, above normal by 5.2 degrees Celsius, Katra recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal while Bhaderwah received 0.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.9 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 0.1 degrees Celsius and 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Srinagar received 0.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am. The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 1.3 degrees Celsius and was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund received 0.8 mm rain during the last 24 hours. The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 0.7 degrees Celsius against 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kupwara received 13.4 mm of rain during the last 24 hours. The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius against 5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.