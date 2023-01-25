Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rains drench plains

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall and the pains were lashed by the rains while the Meteorological Department predicted intermittent precipitation on Thursday.
Gulmarg ski resort received over 8 inches snowfall in the last 24 hours while other tourist resorts of Sonamarg and Pahalgam also received fresh snowfall.
“There has been intermittent snowfall and rainfall at most places in Kashmir since last evening,” MeT officials said here. “The intermittent precipitation will continue on Thursday but decrease gradually.”
Since January 19, J&K has been witnessing intermittent light rainfall and snowfall in various parts, particularly over higher reaches, owing to Western Disturbances hitting the region.
The latest precipitation has affected surface transportation over major passes and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway might also cause avalanches in areas prone to them.
The MeT officials said that in the 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar received 1 cm of snow, Qazigund 11 cm, Pahalgam 16.2 cm, Kokernag 14.5 cm, Gulmarg 21 cm, Bhaderwah 7 cm, Kupwara 12.7 mm of rain, Jammu 3.3 mm, Banihal 25.5 mm, Batote 39.8 mm, Katra 21.2 mm, and Kathua 15.8 mm.
About the temperatures, they said Srinagar recorded a low of 0 degree Celsius against last night’s minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius against minus 8.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius against minus 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius against minus 9.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, normal for the north Kashmir township.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius against 8.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in Ladakh region, Leh recorded a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 9.5 recorded a low of minus 11.5°C.