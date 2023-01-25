Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rains drench plains

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall and the pains were lashed by the rains while the Meteorological Department predicted intermittent precipitation on Thursday.

Gulmarg ski resort received over 8 inches snowfall in the last 24 hours while other tourist resorts of Sonamarg and Pahalgam also received fresh snowfall.

“There has been intermittent snowfall and rainfall at most places in Kashmir since last evening,” MeT officials said here. “The intermittent precipitation will continue on Thursday but decrease gradually.”