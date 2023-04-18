Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rains lash plains

Srinagar: Some parts of higher reaches received fresh spell of snowfall while plains were lashed by moderate to heavy rains during the last 24 hours even as the Meteorological Department has predicted continuous intermittent precipitation on Wednesday.
The MeT officials said here that fresh snowfall was reported from Machil, Drass, Gurez, and some other higher reaches of J&K.
They said plains across J&K received heavy to moderate rains during the last 24 hours, leading to slight dip in temperatures.
“Intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at many places on Wednesday,” MeT officials said.
They said that intermittent rain and thunderstorms were very likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir till April 21.
“During this wet spell of April 18 to 19, thunderstorms with strong gusty winds reaching 20 to 30 kmph and hailstorms are also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MeT officials said. “From April 22 to April 25, the weather is likely to be mainly dry.”
In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday, Srinagar received 6.9 mm of rain, Qazigund 11 mm, Pahalgam 22.4 mm, Kupwara 15.7 mm, Gulmarg 12.2 mm, Jammu 6.2 mm, Banihal 21.1 mm, Katra 4.4 mm, and Bhaderwah 9.2 mm.
Srinagar recorded a low of 11 degree Celsius against 10.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
Qazigund recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius against 8.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius against 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius against 8.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius against 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The mercury in Kupwara town settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius against 8.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
Jammu recorded a low of 20 degrees Celsius against 25.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.