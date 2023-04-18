Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, rains lash plains

Srinagar: Some parts of higher reaches received fresh spell of snowfall while plains were lashed by moderate to heavy rains during the last 24 hours even as the Meteorological Department has predicted continuous intermittent precipitation on Wednesday.

The MeT officials said here that fresh snowfall was reported from Machil, Drass, Gurez, and some other higher reaches of J&K.

They said plains across J&K received heavy to moderate rains during the last 24 hours, leading to slight dip in temperatures.

“Intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at many places on Wednesday,” MeT officials said.