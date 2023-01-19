Fresh snowfall in Kashmir parts

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while there was little rise in minimum temperatures but hovered below sub-zero level.
“There was very light snowfall in Kashmir parts, particularly in the upper reaches,” the Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said here. “There is a possibility of scattered rain and snowfall in J&K, especially in the upper reaches during the next 24 hours.”
The MeT officials said that till Saturday, weather was likely to be cloudy with chances of light rain and snow over isolated to scattered places mainly over the higher reaches.
“From January 22 to 24, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches most likely during January 23 and 24 at most places of J&K,” they said.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar received 0.5 cm of snowfall, Pahalgam 3.6 cm, Kupwara 1 cm, and Gulmarg 3 cm. They said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius against minus 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius against minus 11.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius against minus 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal for the place. They said Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius against minus 11.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Jammu recorded a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius against 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said in Ladakh region, Leh recorded a low of minus 11.4 degrees Celsius and minus 12.7 degrees Celsius.