Fresh snowfall in Kashmir parts

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while there was little rise in minimum temperatures but hovered below sub-zero level.

“There was very light snowfall in Kashmir parts, particularly in the upper reaches,” the Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said here. “There is a possibility of scattered rain and snowfall in J&K, especially in the upper reaches during the next 24 hours.”

The MeT officials said that till Saturday, weather was likely to be cloudy with chances of light rain and snow over isolated to scattered places mainly over the higher reaches.

“From January 22 to 24, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches most likely during January 23 and 24 at most places of J&K,” they said.