Fresh snowfall on Razdan Top; road open from both sides

Bandipora: Razdan top, the highest pass connecting Gurez valley with Bandipora district in north Kashmir, witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday. However, as per the officials the snowfall didn't hamper the movement of traffic on the road.

As per an official, the Top nearly at an elevation of 12000 feet which also serves as a gateway to the scenic Gurez valley witnessed light snowfall, following overnight rain and thunderstorms.

"The road is through despite the snowfall," SDM Gurez said.