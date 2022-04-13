Fresh snowfall on Razdan Top; road open from both sides

Bandipora: Razdan top, the highest pass connecting Gurez valley with Bandipora district in north Kashmir, witnessed fresh snowfall on Wednesday. However, as per the officials the snowfall didn't hamper the movement of traffic on the road.
As per an official, the Top nearly at an elevation of 12000 feet which also serves as a gateway to the scenic Gurez valley witnessed light snowfall, following overnight rain and thunderstorms.
"The road is through despite the snowfall," SDM Gurez said.
The road to the Gurez was thrown open by BRO on March 12. The Gurez valley being connected to the plains in March was, as per the BRO, one of the earliest openings by the department in recent years.
The early opening was also possible due to comparatively less snowfall this season in the area.
Gurez is expected to witness a rush of tourists this year too as according to the officials they have been planning the festival to continue to attract tourists to the destination.