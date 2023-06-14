Fresh tremors rock Chenab Valley

Jammu/Bhaderwah: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Bhaderwah-Bhalessa belt of Chenab Valley at 2:20 am on Wednesday followed by an aftershock of 2.7 magnitude at 2:43 am, officials said.

Later, three more aftershocks of low intensity were felt during the day at 9.35 am, 10.20 am and 11.43 am that not only triggered panic among the residents but also brought back fear psychosis of 2013 when entire Chenab Valley in general and Bhaderwah in particular was exposed to a series of earthquakes that continued to rock the hilly region for 70 days.

Cracks in dozens of residential and government buildings, which appeared after Tuesday's earthquake, further widened due to the fresh tremors in Bhaderwah and surrounding areas.

Raj Muhammad, a teacher at Chakka village in Bhaderwah, said, "I have taken a loan to build my house which has been totally damaged due to Tuesday's earthquake. As we cleared the debris last evening, the series of fresh tremors further widened the cracks. Now it's not safe to stay indoors. We are going through a bad situation due to increased fear as tremors continue. We need some help as my children and elderly parents can't remain in the open for long.”