Friday protests fallout: Monitoring situation; advisory sent to states: MHA

New Delhi: As violent protests erupted across several states over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it was monitoring the situation adding that an advisory has been sent to states regarding the protests.
The Ministry’s advice to States was sent after protests had broken out.
It cautioned that police forces could be the target of protestors and asked them to wear proper riot gear.