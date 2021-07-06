Frivolous expenditure ended, not Darbar Move: Secretary GAD

“These moves will lead to long term cost cutting implications and obviously the money saved would be expended for the public welfare initiatives only as the Lieutenant Governor too has mentioned many a time,” he asserts.

“To avoid mis-perception, one can understand this issue from another perspective also. See, the top bureaucracy is here because the seat of power or governance is here. No change has been effected with respect to winter capital or summer capital. Have you encountered any order or notification related to change of status in the summer capital or winter capital? Has the movement of people restricted at Banihal, Ramban? The people are not being sent back from Jammu to Srinagar or vice versa. So why is this hullabaloo? Only thing is that we’ve restricted the routine mindless application of the practices under the Darbar Move viz., enmasse movement of employees, files, computers loaded in the trucks from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa every six months. This has been curbed and efforts are being made to bring them to a reasonable level,” Dwivedi states.

“Was it not weird to shift computers from one capital city to the other every six months? Rational proposition is that Jammu users should get computers here while users in Srinagar should have them there. A buffer stock positioning will be there at both the places so as to accommodate additional users on account of transfers, postings or for some other reason. Earlier the entire paraphernalia including computers, other accessories would move to the other capital city for six months. But now this has been cut down and rationalised, yet with the application of mind,” he points out.