From apple farming to ‘honey-trail’, Baramulla man creates a ‘buzz’

Baramulla: Six years back, Jahangir Ahmad, a resident of Chukar village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district with an aim to shift from conventional apple farming to bee farming started an experiment with three bee colonies.

Six years down the line, Jahangir has at present 350 bee colonies, which produce 150 quintals of superior quality of honey called as acacia (Kikar). The cost of acacia quality of honey per kg is Rs 800 in the market and it has tremendous demand commercially.

“The bee farming has changed my fortune,” said Jahangir Ahmad. “Out of 350 bee colonies, I earn a profit of around Rs 6 lakh per annum which is remarkable,” he said.