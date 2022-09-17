From cost overrun to fund diversion, everything was done for cronies

Official documents accessed by Greater Kashmir reveal that JKPCC entrusted the construction of two medical colleges at Baramulla and Anantnag “without inviting e-tenders” in 2016, which is a must as per the government rules to ensure transparency.

“The same was duly discussed and noted by the Board of Directors. However, it was advised that this should not be repeated in the future and proper bidding process should be followed in consonance with the MOU (agreement),” read the minutes of the JKPCC’s board meeting.

JKPCC in its reply has stated that on the authorisation of the Health and Medical Education Department, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department vide Government Order No 223-PW(R&B) of 2016 dated August 1, 2016, has entrusted the construction of two medical colleges at Anantnag and Baramulla to JKPCC.

“Due to the prevailing turmoil in Kashmir at that time (2016), the matter was discussed at various levels where it was explained that JKPCC Ltd would face hardships in adopting the full e-tendering system for supplies and labour as many prospective and national-level participants might not like to participate. Moreover, timely execution of projects could have thus been impaired on account of these uncertainties,” the minutes of the meeting reveal.

However, an official said that when other departments had floated tenders during the same period what had stopped the JKPCC from following suit.

A senior JKPCC official who was present in the meeting said, “JKPCC’s decision to allot Rs 200 crore work without e-tendering certainly raised eyebrows. As the public works for even Rs 5 lakh are allotted through the e-tendering process, they allotted this project without following codal work conduct.”