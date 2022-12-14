FROM GRAIN TO FLOUR WITH WATER POWER | Aab-e-Grate, the centuries-old environment-friendly watermills still in vogue in Kashmir

Ganderbal: Centuries ago, when industrialisation was not a thing, people in Kashmir used Aab-e-Grate, a traditional water mill to grind wheat, rice, and maize.

Scattered across many villages in Ganderbal district that is dotted with streams and canals, these environment-friendly watermills are still in vogue.

Muhammad Iqbal Khatana, 58, of Surfraw village of Kangan, Ganderbal operates one such watermill since his childhood and is determined to continue his forefathers’ business.