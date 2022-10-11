From Harud to The Winter Within, Kashmiri filmmaker Aamir Bashir sets the stage alight

Srinagar: As Kashmir witnessed the reopening of cinemas after over three decades, Kashmiri actor-turned-director Aamir Bashir has set the stage alight after returning with his first feature in 12 years - Maagh (The Winter Within) – a taut art house drama - making its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir from South Korea, filmmaker Aamir Bashir said that the film was highly appreciated by the audiences at the world premiere in Bhutan.

“Globally, audiences are highly receptive to subjects from Kashmir. The world premiere of ‘The Winter Within’ happened in Bhutan. The Korean audience is cine-savvy. They catch onto every nuance of the film, every metaphor,” said Bashir. “The questions they asked after screening were highly insightful. I also learned a lot from their in-depth analysis.”

Aamir said that the entry of ‘The Winter Within’ at the world premiere was a great experience for him.