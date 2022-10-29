From healthcare to development and crime prevention, LG passes on-spot directions to redress peoples’ grievances

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday displayed how grassroots governance could be delivered with the top-down approach with the head of the state giving on-spot directions on the grievances of the people regarding issues like healthcare, development, and crime prevention.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that by interacting with the people and addressing their grievances during this month’s ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ – a live public grievance hearing here, the LG took first-hand appraisal of the grievances of the randomly-selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS from across J&K and issued on-spot directions to the concerned officials for taking prompt action.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to serving all equally, he said, “We have made significant progress in addressing people's concerns, and need to work as a cohesive unit to sustain and build upon all that we have achieved.”