From healthcare to development and crime prevention, LG passes on-spot directions to redress peoples’ grievances

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday displayed how grassroots governance could be delivered with the top-down approach with the head of the state giving on-spot directions on the grievances of the people regarding issues like healthcare, development, and crime prevention.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that by interacting with the people and addressing their grievances during this month’s ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ – a live public grievance hearing here, the LG took first-hand appraisal of the grievances of the randomly-selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS from across J&K and issued on-spot directions to the concerned officials for taking prompt action.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to serving all equally, he said, “We have made significant progress in addressing people's concerns, and need to work as a cohesive unit to sustain and build upon all that we have achieved.”
The LG said that the expectations of the people had grown immensely as a result of socio-economic success and a responsive service delivery system.
“It is also our responsibility to encourage the common man to participate in the governance process,” he said.
Addressing the grievance of Rattan Lal from Jammu regarding the dilapidated condition of a Government Middle School building, the LG directed the School Education Department to survey the status of school buildings.
He also passed directions to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take up unsafe school buildings on priority in district plans.
“Timely redressal of grievance is an important instrument for initiating and managing social change,” the LG said.
A complainant from Kathua apprised him about the non-availability of an ultrasound operator in Sub-District Hospital Bani, on which the LG passed explicit directions to the Director of Health Services to ensure that health equipment was operational and submit a report in this regard.
Addressing a grievance about the revenue records, he sought a detailed report from the Financial Commissioner of Revenue on the measures taken to ensure early disposal of cases in revenue courts.
On the complaint of Muhammad Yusuf Mir from Budgam regarding land dispute and encroachment of land, the LG instructed the concerned DC to personally look into the issue and make a necessary intervention.
A complainant Rameez Ahmad Mir from Ganderbal drew the attention of the authorities to the under-construction bridge at Shilvat-Guzhama, Ganderbal.
Principal Secretary to the Government Public Works (R&B) Department informed the chair that the project was currently under procedural process.
On a complaint regarding a non-functional hand pump in a village at Rajouri, the LG issued directions to the engineers of the Jal Shakti Department to monitor the functioning of hand pumps regularly.
He took an assessment of the progress made on JK-IGRAMS and directed for monitoring of grievance disposal at all levels. The LG asked the officers to put special focus on the issuance of certificates, sanctioning of benefits under various schemes, resolving grievances about development projects, uploading Action Taken Reports (ATRs), satisfactory disposal of grievances, and clear response by the department.
The applicants expressed gratitude to the LG’s administration for the redressal of their grievances through JK-IGRAMS. Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances Rehana Batul briefed the LG about the progress and status of grievances and moderated the interaction.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and HoDs were also present during the interaction.