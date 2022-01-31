From holidaymaking to filmmaking, Bollywood keeps its date with Kashmir

Srinagar: Despite the negative impact on Kashmir tourism owing to COVID-19, the plans of Bollywood's big production houses, to undertake film shooting projects in Kashmir remain firm.
Besides, many Bollywood stars are now opting for Kashmir to be their favourite tourist destination in terms of holidaymaking.
A case in point is actress Sara Ali Khan. Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has visited the Valley twice in the last nine months, her January trip being the latest.
Sara has been gung- ho about Kashmir all over social media. She has been seen posting pictures and videos in which the actress is accompanied by her younger brother.
While Sara has been touring Kashmir and unwinding here amid scenic locales, the likes of Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to utilise Kashmir as a full-fledged film shooting destination.
A Mumbai-based tour operator who was accompanying Shetty to Kashmir in September during the shooting of a series "Mission Frontline" says the Director of the Singham fame and its sequel, was overwhelmed by the beauty and hospitality of Kashmir.
"I was in Srinagar with Rohit for 3-4 days in September. Not just shooting of the latest production, Rohit had some serious deliberations with officials of UT administration during his visit to Kashmir" the tour operator said. He said Shetty was planning to shoot his forthcoming film in Kashmir but details of the film are not in the public domain yet, he added.
Apart from films, shootings of almost 15 to 20 music videos have been done in Kashmir during the last year. The tour operator said shootings of 8 to 10 mainstream movies is lined up to take place in Kashmir this year.
"The COVID has played a bit of spoilsport but we are hopeful that the shootings will resume in Kashmir as soon situation owing to the pandemic is in control," he said. "The fact that many international tourist destinations are closed gives Kashmir a major advantage to attract big production houses for shooting films and music videos in the Valley" he added.
Many film projects that are joint collaborations of various big banners are lined up for shooting in Kashmir, he said.
“For mega projects, we have multiple banners that get together to put out a project. It is a good thing that such big players of production are foraying into Kashmir,” he added.
The tour operator said there are many other regional production units such as those from the Marathi cinema, who are keen on exploring Kashmir as a shooting destination.
He said performers such as Himesh Reshammiya, Shaan, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar are scheduled to visit Kashmir in connection with shootings of music videos after March this year.