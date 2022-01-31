From holidaymaking to filmmaking, Bollywood keeps its date with Kashmir

A case in point is actress Sara Ali Khan. Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, has visited the Valley twice in the last nine months, her January trip being the latest.

Sara has been gung- ho about Kashmir all over social media. She has been seen posting pictures and videos in which the actress is accompanied by her younger brother.

While Sara has been touring Kashmir and unwinding here amid scenic locales, the likes of Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to utilise Kashmir as a full-fledged film shooting destination.