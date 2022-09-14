FROM HOMEMAKER TO JOBGIVER | Palhallan agri-entrepreneur scripts her success story, becomes inspiration

Baramulla: Six years back when Chasfida got married at Palhallan Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the economic condition of her husband was modest, not enough to live a quality life.

However, with her exemplary efforts in farming, she has become an agriculture entrepreneur within a short period and a role model for other women in the area.

Chasfida continues scripting her success story by utilising her husband’s abandoned land for farming and now supplies agricultural produce including onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, saplings, chilli, and other vegetables to Tanghdar, Ladakh, and other parts of J&K.