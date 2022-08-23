From jobs to cash rewards, J&K Govt has safeguarded future of our sportspersons: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council had been making extraordinary efforts to create world-class infrastructure and support athletes and coaches to deliver performances on the national and the international stage.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the inaugural function of the 28th National Masters Table Tennis Championships 2022 at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar, he said that the J&K Sports Council was reaching out to every young talent.

The championship is being organised by the J&K Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and Indian Veterans Table Tennis Committee under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

More than 1000 players and officials from 28 states and eight union territories and different institutions are competing in the championship.