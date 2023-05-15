From June onwards, smart power meter consumers to pay tariffs in prepaid mode

Srinagar: Around 57,000 smart electricity meter users in Kashmir will have to pay electric bills in prepaid mode, starting in June, replacing the present practice of paying tariffs at the end of the month.

The power tariff amount would need to be recharged in advance before the beginning of the month, much like a prepaid recharge for cellular services, according to officials with Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited.

As a result, all smart power meters would become prepaid starting in June.

Chief Engineer of KPDCL Javid Yusuf Dar told Greater Kashmir that the Union Power Ministry's regulations require that the present postpaid bill scheme be changed to a prepaid one.