FROM KASHMIR TO LADAKH | Zojila Tunnel project work going on ahead of schedule

Zojila: Against the background of the snow-clad high mountain peaks, the dream of connecting Kashmir with Ladakh is taking shape.

Hyderabad-based construction company, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the executing agency for the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a government undertaking, has achieved a milestone by completing 4-km tunnelling from Kashmir and Ladakh ends.

Officials engaged with the construction work said that this was an achievement as the work continued throughout the year without any interruption despite challenges of terrain and weather conditions.