From Laggard to Leader | J&K leads in major developmental parameters across India

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is leading the country in several developmental criteria, indicating the Union Territory's remarkable transformation during the last four years.

A comparison of some of the most important development criteria reveals that J&K outperforms the rest of India in parameters that indicate UT's development and economic growth.

According to statistics, J&K has a higher life expectancy rate than the rest of the country.

According to the NHFS, life expectancy in India (national average) is 69.4 years, whereas it is 74 years in J&K.

J&K has a superior teacher-pupil ratio at the elementary level of 1:14, while the national average is 1:32. The average monthly agricultural household income in India is Rs 10,218; in J&K, it is Rs 18,918, more than Rs 8000 greater than the rest of India. This suggests that farmers in J&K make more money than farmers in the rest of the country.

The Neonatal Mortality Rate per 1000 live births in J&K is 9.8, which is much lower than the national average of 24.9. The infant mortality rate per 1000 live birth in India is 35.2, however, it is just 16.3 in J&K.