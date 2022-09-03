From mere 2-3 lakh earlier, participation of youth in sports activities crossed 17.5 lakh last year; target 35 lakh: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the strong socio-economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir was succeeding in bringing a qualitative change in the sports sector and enabling the sportspersons to demonstrate their excellence.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that highlighting the sporting events organised under the ‘My Youth My Pride’ in 22 disciplines in Kashmir division and 18 disciplines in Jammu division, the LG said, “The two biggest challenges for us were piecemeal approach towards sports activities before 2019 and subsequent disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said that the J&K had regained confidence and the government was creating an equitable and inclusive sports and recreation culture with modern infrastructure and training which was comparable to the best in the country.