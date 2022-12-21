From Pulwama attack to Pulwama Tiranga rally, positivity in the air: DGP

He said that Police on its part had been counselling and had made possible the return of a good number of misguided youth.

The DGP said that elements across the border through different media were making continuous attempts to instigate the youth and drag them on the path of destruction and that it was the responsibility of the parents to see and monitor the activities of their children.

He said that J&K Police was committed to end the drug menace and anti-peace activities and sought cooperation of the people to accomplish the mission.

The DGP thanked the people for their cooperation and support in mission peace of J&K Police and said that it was heartening to see that people were demanding police stations and also police public schools.

He thanked the people for acknowledging the effort of J&K Police on different fronts and said that it would add more energy to the work culture of Police.

The DGP said that interacting and listening to each other was a great sign of peace and that both Police and people had jointly worked for it.

“From Pulwama attack to Pulwama Tiranga Rally the period has become an example of positive change and has been acknowledged at national level,” he added.

The DGP said that J&K Police under its social responsibility had been running fully equipped drug de-addiction centers, one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the treatment of the affected youth.

He sought support of the people, particularly the business community under corporate social responsibility in opening a drug de-addiction center in Pulwama.

Later, speaking to the media at Awantipora, the DGP said that Tral had become the area of peace and that the developmental activities had picked up in the area.

He said that Tral was now almost terror-free area for which he congratulated the people and youth of the area.

The DGP advised the youth not to fall prey to the inimical elements as it leads to destruction.

He said that people were working for strengthening the peace and that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Tral was one of its kind and people at different levels were giving examples of it.

Speaking to the media at Pulwama, the DGP said that under a central scheme, women police stations had been opened at range levels and Women Police Station Pulwama was in addition to the already existing women police station in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He said that separate women police stations had been opened so that women could report crimes and grievances freely.

With regard to the infiltration, the DGP said that the border security grid was very strong and all measures were in place to stop the infiltration.

“A number of infiltration attempts were made, most of them were neutralised on the border. Some infiltrators managed to cross, most of who were eliminated in hinterlands and manhunt is on for the remaining. Security grids have been further strengthened in view of the winter,” he said.

The DGP said that targeted killings was a big conspiracy of Pakistan to harm the exemplary brotherhood and harmony of Kashmir and that almost all the cases of target killings had been solved.

He said that Pakistan after the guns was now supplying drugs to harm the young generation.

The DGP said that J&K Police had been working tirelessly to stop this menace and that during this year a number of narco modules were busted and a number of involved were booked under the PSA.