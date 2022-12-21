From Pulwama attack to Pulwama Tiranga rally, positivity in the air: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that from Pulwama attack to Pulwama Tiranga rally, positive changes were taking place in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP visited Tral area of Police district Awantipora and Pulwama where he inaugurated various facilities for Police personnel besides two police stations.
He interacted with people at both the places.
Accompanied by ADGP Armed and IR, S J M GIllani, ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, and DIG SKR Sujit Kumar, the DGP was received at Awantipora by DIG CRPF Alok Awasthi, SSP Awntipora Muhammad Yousuf, and ADC Shabir Ahmed Raina and was presented a guard of honour on his arrival.
Commander Sector 1st RR Amandeep Malhi, AIG Building (PHQ) Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG Communication (PHQ), Manoj Kumar Pandit, CO IRP 23 Bn, Atul Sharma, and CO CRPF Rajeev Yadav were also present on the occasion.
The DGP also chaired security review meeting at Tral wherein he was briefed about the overall security scenario of the area.
At Pulwama, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani, DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, CO CRPF Dhoun Diyal, and CO CRPF R D Jeany received the DGP.
After inaugurating the newly-constructed building for Police Station Tral, lower subordinate quarters and a SHO quarter in Tral, Awantipora and gym complex, equipment store, conference hall-cum-GO’s mess and Women Police Station in District Police Lines Pulwama, the DGP inspected all the structures created to suffice the requirements of the soldiers and officers.
He also enquired about the facilities available in these structures.
The DGP interacted with the people at Pulwama and Awantipora with public representatives and a huge gathering of people coming from different parts of the district.
The J&K Police statement said that the people who spoke on the occasion highlighted some demands and also thanked the Police for bringing peace in the district.
The statement said that they hailed the role of Police and civil administration for the transformation in the district and said that it was now a dream destination for business.
The J&K Police statement said that they also lauded the J&K Police’s drive against drugs, traffic management, and other policing activities.
Addressing the public meetings, the DGP said that it was a pleasure to see the people from different communities living in the area with brotherhood and harmony.
He said that Tral, which once was considered a highly disturbed and terror-affected area had now become an example of peace and prosperity.
The DGP said that the area had seen very difficult times because of which it had lacked developmental activities and that with the return of peace the development process would take pace.
He said that Police on its part had been counselling and had made possible the return of a good number of misguided youth.
The DGP said that elements across the border through different media were making continuous attempts to instigate the youth and drag them on the path of destruction and that it was the responsibility of the parents to see and monitor the activities of their children.
He said that J&K Police was committed to end the drug menace and anti-peace activities and sought cooperation of the people to accomplish the mission.
The DGP thanked the people for their cooperation and support in mission peace of J&K Police and said that it was heartening to see that people were demanding police stations and also police public schools.
He thanked the people for acknowledging the effort of J&K Police on different fronts and said that it would add more energy to the work culture of Police.
The DGP said that interacting and listening to each other was a great sign of peace and that both Police and people had jointly worked for it.
“From Pulwama attack to Pulwama Tiranga Rally the period has become an example of positive change and has been acknowledged at national level,” he added.
The DGP said that J&K Police under its social responsibility had been running fully equipped drug de-addiction centers, one each in Srinagar and Jammu for the treatment of the affected youth.
He sought support of the people, particularly the business community under corporate social responsibility in opening a drug de-addiction center in Pulwama.
Later, speaking to the media at Awantipora, the DGP said that Tral had become the area of peace and that the developmental activities had picked up in the area.
He said that Tral was now almost terror-free area for which he congratulated the people and youth of the area.
The DGP advised the youth not to fall prey to the inimical elements as it leads to destruction.
He said that people were working for strengthening the peace and that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Tral was one of its kind and people at different levels were giving examples of it.
Speaking to the media at Pulwama, the DGP said that under a central scheme, women police stations had been opened at range levels and Women Police Station Pulwama was in addition to the already existing women police station in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
He said that separate women police stations had been opened so that women could report crimes and grievances freely.
With regard to the infiltration, the DGP said that the border security grid was very strong and all measures were in place to stop the infiltration.
“A number of infiltration attempts were made, most of them were neutralised on the border. Some infiltrators managed to cross, most of who were eliminated in hinterlands and manhunt is on for the remaining. Security grids have been further strengthened in view of the winter,” he said.
The DGP said that targeted killings was a big conspiracy of Pakistan to harm the exemplary brotherhood and harmony of Kashmir and that almost all the cases of target killings had been solved.
He said that Pakistan after the guns was now supplying drugs to harm the young generation.
The DGP said that J&K Police had been working tirelessly to stop this menace and that during this year a number of narco modules were busted and a number of involved were booked under the PSA.