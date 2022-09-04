From Right to Land and Jobs for Locals : Ghulam Nabi Azad spells out the agenda of his yet to be named political party

Azad mentioned that to tackle unemployment, J&K had resources in the form of tourism potential in Bangus valley, equivalent to hundreds of Gulmarg, Tosa Maidan, virgin and untapped tourist places in Anantnag, Udhampur, Kathua, Gool-Gulabgarh etc.

He cited affordable housing; strengthened health infrastructure, development of sports infrastructure, IT parks, revival of sick units, setting up industrial units as other identified priority areas of his party’s agenda.

“Our major thrust will be an equitable development of J&K,” he said.

Rejecting the names being floated by many people as his new political formation, the former Chief Minister stated that no decision was taken so far about it (party’s name) or its flag.

“The people from both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir will collectively decide the name of the party and its flag. I will not issue a command spelling out the name (of party) or taking a call on the flag, while sitting in Delhi. These would come into being only after thorough consultations with the people and leaders here in J&K,” he announced

While he made an oblique dig at the present leadership of his previous party (Congress), he invoked the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

“My party’s name will be in “Hindustani” – a language of the common man in India, which was described as a reflection of “Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb” by the first Prime Minister Pandit Nehru and preferred as a language after independence. Drawing inspiration from that, my party’s name would neither imbue Maulana’s Urdu nor Pandit’s Sanskrit. It will be your party – a common man’s party. With its name, every person, irrespective of his or her religion, will be able to identify,” he said.