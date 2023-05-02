From security bandobast to ramping up works, Kashmir pepping up to host G20

Srinagar: From beefing up security to ensuring that Smart City projects are completed on time, the Jammu and Kashmir government is working round-the-clock to ensure that the G20 tourism group meeting in Srinagar is a huge success and promotes Kashmir as a global tourism destination.

According to sources, top security officials from Jammu and Kashmir held a detailed meeting with the central team to plan security and other arrangements for G20 delegates in Kashmir, where the conference is slated to take place.

“In Srinagar and other tourist destinations that G20 delegates will visit, special forces and anti-drone technology will be stationed. Additional paramilitary forces will also be relocated and deployed in Srinagar, Gulmarg, and other vulnerable areas,” official sources said.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar from May 24 to 26.