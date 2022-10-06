From Srinagar to Baramulla and back, Home Minister broke previous VVIP traditions

Srinagar: Giving a sense of security in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Wednesday’s rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and visited Srinagar downtown without a bullet-proof shield.
This is seen as a significant departure from the past as it was business as usual unlike hartals in the past during such high-profile visits in Kashmir.
Shah addressed a mega rally in the Baramulla district without a bulletproof shield.
In Baramulla, Shah mingled with enthused people exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands with many of them.
He also visited the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi in the Rainawari area of Srinagar downtown, once a hub of stone-pelting protests, and offered prayers among a large number of devotees at the Gurudwara.
“By mingling with people and not using bulletproof shields or jackets, the Home Minister gave a message about the sense of security in Kashmir. He convened that situation is normal in Kashmir and people want peace,” said a political observer.