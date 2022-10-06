From Srinagar to Baramulla and back, Home Minister broke previous VVIP traditions

Srinagar: Giving a sense of security in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Wednesday’s rally in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and visited Srinagar downtown without a bullet-proof shield.

This is seen as a significant departure from the past as it was business as usual unlike hartals in the past during such high-profile visits in Kashmir.

Shah addressed a mega rally in the Baramulla district without a bulletproof shield.

In Baramulla, Shah mingled with enthused people exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands with many of them.