From surgical strike to Art 370 repeal, Govt demonstrated decisiveness: President Murmu

Expressing gratitude to the people of the country for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms, President said, “My decisive government has always kept the country's interest paramount and shown the will-power to completely transform the policies and strategies when required.”

GOVT CHANGED WORLD’S OUTLOOK TOWARDS INDIA

Enumerating the achievements of the government, President Murmu said that it (government) began with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and with the passage of time, ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘Sabka Prayas’ were also added to it.

“This mantra has now become the inspiration for building a developed India. In a few months, the government will complete nine years on this ‘Kartavya Path’ of development. In almost nine years of my government’s term, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time. The biggest change is that today every Indian's confidence is at its peak and the world's outlook towards India has changed,” she stated.

She asserted that India, which once looked at others for solutions to most of its problems, was emerging as a provider of solutions for the issues faced by the world.

“In these years, basic facilities have been made available to a large segment of the population who had waited for these for decades. The modern infrastructure that we long aspired for, has started coming up in the country in these years. The digital network that India has built is a source of inspiration even for developed countries. The long felt urge to be rid of the scourge of mega scams and corruption in government schemes is now being realized,” President said.

Presumably in a dig at the previous government, President Murmu asserted that the debate was no longer about policy paralysis, instead India was being recognized for her rapid development and the far-sightedness of her decisions. “That is why, we have now become the fifth largest economy in the world, up from the 10th spot,” she said.

Invoking Lord Basaveshwara, President said that the government was actively engaged in performing the duty of nation building. “Today India has a government which is stable, fearless, decisive and working with lofty ambitions; which respects the honest; working for permanent solution of the problems of the poor and their lasting empowerment; at an unprecedented speed and scale; which gives pre-eminence to public welfare by leveraging innovation and technology; committed to removing every obstacle being faced by women; that preserves nature, heritage while also embracing modernity and moving forward confidently to play its rightful role on the global stage,” she said.