From surgical strike to Art 370 repeal, Govt demonstrated decisiveness: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday asserted that the tough stand of India, being governed by a fearless, decisive government, on terrorism was being acknowledged by the world hence her (India’s) voice against it (terrorism) was being heard seriously on every global platform.
In her maiden customary address to the joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament on opening day of the Budget session, President Murmu said that from surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq, the government had been recognized as a decisive government.
“Today the world is also acknowledging India’s tough stand on terrorism. Due to this, India's voice against terrorism is being heard seriously on every global platform. In October last year, a special meeting of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee was organized for the first time in India. In this too, India made its position clear against terrorism. My government is also sincerely presenting the concerns related to cyber security before the whole world,” she stated.
Expressing gratitude to the people of the country for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms, President said, “My decisive government has always kept the country's interest paramount and shown the will-power to completely transform the policies and strategies when required.”
GOVT CHANGED WORLD’S OUTLOOK TOWARDS INDIA
Enumerating the achievements of the government, President Murmu said that it (government) began with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and with the passage of time, ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘Sabka Prayas’ were also added to it.
“This mantra has now become the inspiration for building a developed India. In a few months, the government will complete nine years on this ‘Kartavya Path’ of development. In almost nine years of my government’s term, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time. The biggest change is that today every Indian's confidence is at its peak and the world's outlook towards India has changed,” she stated.
She asserted that India, which once looked at others for solutions to most of its problems, was emerging as a provider of solutions for the issues faced by the world.
“In these years, basic facilities have been made available to a large segment of the population who had waited for these for decades. The modern infrastructure that we long aspired for, has started coming up in the country in these years. The digital network that India has built is a source of inspiration even for developed countries. The long felt urge to be rid of the scourge of mega scams and corruption in government schemes is now being realized,” President said.
Presumably in a dig at the previous government, President Murmu asserted that the debate was no longer about policy paralysis, instead India was being recognized for her rapid development and the far-sightedness of her decisions. “That is why, we have now become the fifth largest economy in the world, up from the 10th spot,” she said.
Invoking Lord Basaveshwara, President said that the government was actively engaged in performing the duty of nation building. “Today India has a government which is stable, fearless, decisive and working with lofty ambitions; which respects the honest; working for permanent solution of the problems of the poor and their lasting empowerment; at an unprecedented speed and scale; which gives pre-eminence to public welfare by leveraging innovation and technology; committed to removing every obstacle being faced by women; that preserves nature, heritage while also embracing modernity and moving forward confidently to play its rightful role on the global stage,” she said.
NEW PACE OF DEVELOPMENT IN J&K, NORTH EAST
She said that the tribal, hilly, coastal and border areas of the country could only receive limited benefits of development in the past few decades. Difficult terrain, along with unrest and terrorism, posed a major challenge to development of the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.
“The government has taken a number of successful steps for lasting peace and has confronted the geographical challenges. As a result, the North East and our border areas are experiencing a new pace of development. The government has started working on the vibrant village programme to provide better facilities to the border villages. From the point of view of national security too, unprecedented infrastructure has been developed in the border areas in the past few years. This has accelerated development in such areas. The left-wing extremism, which had become a major threat to national security in the last few decades, has now been confined to a few districts,” she said.
THROUGH G-20 INDIA TRYING TO FIND COLLECTIVE SOLUTIONS TO GLOBAL CHALLENGES
Referring to India’s G-20 presidncy, President Murmu said, “This year, India has assumed the Presidency of an influential global group like G-20. With the mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future, India is attempting to find collective solutions to the current global challenges in collaboration with the G-20 member countries. My government does not want to limit it to just one diplomatic programme. Rather, it is an opportunity to showcase India's potential and culture, through the efforts of the entire country. Therefore, G-20 meetings are being held in dozens of cities across the country throughout the year.”
BEST PHASE IN GLOBAL RELATIONS
She averred, “This is the best phase of India's global relations. We have strengthened our cooperation and friendship with various countries of the world. On the one hand, we are chairing the SCO this year, and on the other, being a member of the Quad, we are working for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. We have expanded our role keeping our national interests paramount. Whether it was the earthquake in Afghanistan or the crisis in Sri Lanka, we were the first to provide humanitarian aid. The goodwill that India has generated benefitted us during the crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine. We safely evacuated our distressed citizens from these countries. By helping the citizens of many other countries, India again displayed its humanitarian gesture to the world.”
She pointed out the government firmly believed that lasting peace was possible only when the country was strong politically and strategically. “Therefore, we are constantly laying emphasis on the modernization of our military strength,” she said.
INDIA RESILIENTLY FOUGHT AGAINST COVID
Pointing towards India’s resilient fight against COVID pandemic, she said that the stable and decisive government enabled the country to deal with the biggest calamity in 100 years and the situation that arose thereafter.
“Wherever in the world there is political instability, those countries are beset with severe crises today. But India is in a much better position than the rest of the world due to the decisions taken by the government in the national interest,” she said.
HAVE TO BUILD SELF-RELIANT BHARAT WITH UNSHAKEABLE UNITY BY 2047
She stated, “By 2047, we have to build a Bharat, which not only embraces its glorious past, but also encompasses every golden aspect of modernity; which is self-reliant and also able to fulfill its humanitarian obligations; which has no poverty and where the middle class is also prosperous; whose youth and women power will be at the forefront to give direction to the society and the nation, and whose youth are well ahead of time and whose diversity is even more vivid and whose unity becomes even more unshakeable.”
“When the country actualises this reality in 2047, it will certainly observe and assess the foundation of its grand construction. At that time, these initial moments of the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal will be viewed with a different perspective. Therefore, this time and this period of ‘Amrit Kaal’ has become all the more significant,” she stressed.
While referring to different schemes and programmes of the central government, she averred that the major achievement of the government had been the empowerment of women. President Murmu said that the country was also developing modern systems like ‘One Nation, One Ration Card.’
“India's strength in Digital India and 5G technology is being acknowledged by the world today. While India is taking its ancient methods like Yoga and Ayurveda to the whole world, on the other hand, it is also strengthening the country’s new identity as the Pharmacy of the world. The country is encouraging natural farming and its traditional millet crops, we have also developed modern technology like Nano Urea. We are improving the rural infrastructure for agriculture and empowering the farmers through drone technology and solar power,” she said.
President observed over the past decades, two major challenges in building infrastructure in India were that large infrastructure projects could not be completed on time and secondly, different departments and governments worked according to their own convenience.
“This not only resulted in the misuse of government resources and time overruns, but also caused inconvenience to the common man. My government has taken concrete steps to deal with these challenges by formulating the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan. States and Union Territories have also shown enthusiasm regarding the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan. This will also expand multi-modal connectivity in the country. The speed and scale at which my government is working for the development of the country is unprecedented and unparalleled,” she said.
INDIA’S ETERNAL JOURNEY AS MOTHER OF DEMOCRACY
President said that India's eternal journey as the mother of democracy was filled with infinite pride. “We have developed and enriched democracy in a humane way. Like its glorious past of thousands of years, India’s humane civilization will continue its forward march in the coming centuries like an eternal flowing stream,” she added.