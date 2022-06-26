From youth to women empowerment, J&K Govt excelling in tribal development: LG Sinha

Addressing the award ceremony, LG Sinha said, “I am extremely proud to have participated in the first-ever UT-level Tribal Awards Ceremony. This initiative to acknowledge the achievements and services of the community will encourage many more to work for the welfare of the others.”

Highlighting the measures taken by the government for the welfare of the tribal community of J&K, he announced that 500 tribal youths would be trained under the Financial Literacy Programme proposed by Bombay Stock Exchange and Punjab National Bank.

LG Sinha said that for the sustainable livelihood of the youth, the administration had set up mini sheep farms in the tribal areas.

“Efforts are being made to link the tribal youth with the dairy sector, besides programmes of skill development and vocational training has been launched to bring a large population into the mainstream economy,” he said. LG Sinha said that after many years of wait, the Forest Rights Act was implemented by the government last year. “The administration is setting up 100 Van Dhan Kendras in J&K for sustainable livelihood of the tribal families,” he said. “The government is also starting 1500 Van Dhan Self Help Groups to make women of the tribal community financially independent and empowered.”