Full Election Commission’s likely visit to J&K

Jammu: Tulips are in full bloom adding to the perennial charm of spring in J&K.
Amid this mesmerising scenic splendour, the news report about the likely visit of the full Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has hinted towards the advent of electoral spring in J&K as well.
The high-profile ECI visit likely in mid-April may not finally culminate in the announcement of the final schedule for assembly elections in J&K very soon (as per report) but it will certainly break the 'political chill' in the Union Territory (UT).
At least, all the mainstream political parties in J&K are upbeat about it and for a change, are on the same page while welcoming the (likely) visit.
Senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and its Member Parliament Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, while welcoming the likely visit, views it against the backdrop of “clear and candid admission made repeatedly by the Union Home Ministry (and even the security chiefs) that the things are normal and the government is ready to hold elections whenever the Election Commission of India (ECI) decides.”
“It (MHA's statement) was followed by again a candid admission by the ECI that there's a vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir. So obviously in view of these two factors, I take it as a step forward towards holding assembly elections in J&K. Besides we (last month) met the ECI in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum urging that the elections should be held without any further delay as eight-years was a too long a period to have 12.5 million people without an elected government. (Days) After we had met, the ECI (later in a separate press conference) boldly admitted about “vacuum in J&K which was required to be filled up as per its (ECI’s) constitutional mandate.” Obviously it (ECI statement) was in context with assembly elections and we would take it in that perspective only,” he said.
With regard to a query about possible Panchayat elections, Justice Hasnain said that Panchayat elections could not be a substitute to assembly elections.
“Our take is that it is a welcome development as the ECI would assess the situation itself to take a final call on assembly elections, awaited by one and all, here in J&K more so when the top leadership of the country and security chiefs have maintained that the security situation is conducive for it (assembly elections),” NC leader said.
Though politically not very active presently yet still considered to be a sober and pragmatic voice of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Prof Saif-ud-Soz, while speaking to Greater Kashmir on this issue, says, “Yes, it is good because the people of J&K want (assembly) elections to be held. They want the Election Commission to make an announcement to this effect. Many people had this impression that the Commission was going on slow with it. So it is hoped that they may announce the exact date (of poll) later but they should give an impression to the general public that the elections will be held soon.”
“The Election Commission, being a constitutional body, must meet the aspirations of the people of J&K. This is a good idea that they will visit here. They should meet different people from the political arena and have an open discussion, should hear them and then find a way. This is an open, transparent, independent constitutional body. We are a democratic country. So there's no doubt that the aECI will reach the right conclusions after meeting diverse sections here. I'm very confident that it will live up to the hopes and aspirations of (J&K) people, who want elections,” former JKPCC president Prof Soz opined.
J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi too echoed similar sentiments i.e., welcoming the Election Commission's (likely) visit and anticipating early assembly elections.
“We welcome the visit of the Election Commission of India to Jammu and Kashmir. They may give a positive input, as it is likely, as to when it can be a situation of holding of elections in J&K at the earliest. The Bharatiya Janata Party is even otherwise asking that elections should be held as early as possible. So we take it as a very positive step and we are very hopeful that with the return of the situation to near normalcy, early elections would be held,” Sethi said, while responding to Greater Kashmir queries in this regard.
“This is what we are expecting. The Election Commission of India is coming to take the view-point of a cross-section of the society including political parties. When they come and take our point of view, BJP is going to request them to hold assembly elections in J&K as early as practically possible. Because we think that the elected government has no alternative. There should be an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir and there should be the elected representatives of the Union Territory,” J&K BJP chief spokesperson said.
Reiterating that BJP was committed to its stance that the elections should be held as early as possible, Sethi said, “We are very hopeful (about it) as now the situation has changed on the ground and early election is what we are anticipating now.”
“I cannot say about other parties, but as far as Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned, we are absolutely prepared for elections. We are working with the people on the ground and the earliest the election is held, BJP will welcome it,” he said. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Abdul Hamid Choudhary, while sharing his take on the likely full Election Commission visit, with Greater Kashmir, says, “Yes, we too will welcome that the Election Commission should come, review the situation. It's an independent body and it should take an independent view after visiting different areas and meeting all stakeholders.”
Will the PDP meet the Commission during its visit, responding to this question, J&K PDP vice president said, “If we get an official invite, we will go and present our party's view point. See, I must clarify here that there is no change in our party's stance. We are seeking restoration of pre-August 5, 2019 status.”
Does the party not want elections as the ECI will have no role to deal with its (PDP's) main stance, confronted with this question, Choudhary said, “Who does not want elections? Everyone wants it. That is a democratic exercise and it should be held. Everyone wants the situation to take a turn for the better in J&K. But I'm explaining our party's stance which remains unchanged.”
Greater Kashmir tried to contact the J&K's Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole also to know about the exact schedule of the full Election Commission's visit yet his phone was switched off.