Full Election Commission’s likely visit to J&K

“It (MHA's statement) was followed by again a candid admission by the ECI that there's a vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir. So obviously in view of these two factors, I take it as a step forward towards holding assembly elections in J&K. Besides we (last month) met the ECI in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum urging that the elections should be held without any further delay as eight-years was a too long a period to have 12.5 million people without an elected government. (Days) After we had met, the ECI (later in a separate press conference) boldly admitted about “vacuum in J&K which was required to be filled up as per its (ECI’s) constitutional mandate.” Obviously it (ECI statement) was in context with assembly elections and we would take it in that perspective only,” he said.

With regard to a query about possible Panchayat elections, Justice Hasnain said that Panchayat elections could not be a substitute to assembly elections.

“Our take is that it is a welcome development as the ECI would assess the situation itself to take a final call on assembly elections, awaited by one and all, here in J&K more so when the top leadership of the country and security chiefs have maintained that the security situation is conducive for it (assembly elections),” NC leader said.

Though politically not very active presently yet still considered to be a sober and pragmatic voice of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Prof Saif-ud-Soz, while speaking to Greater Kashmir on this issue, says, “Yes, it is good because the people of J&K want (assembly) elections to be held. They want the Election Commission to make an announcement to this effect. Many people had this impression that the Commission was going on slow with it. So it is hoped that they may announce the exact date (of poll) later but they should give an impression to the general public that the elections will be held soon.”