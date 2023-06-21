Fully agree: PM Modi responds to UN Secretary General's message

New Delhi: On International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he fully agreed with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres after the latter articulated his views on the importance of yoga.

PM Modi, who led a special yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on his maiden official visit to the US, wished "may yoga bring us all together".

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General shared a personalised video message on International Yoga Day, saying that yoga not just unites body and mind, but also millions of people across the globe.

He urged people to embrace yoga to build a more harmonious world.

In response to his video address, PM Modi tweeted, "Fully agree with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres on the importance of Yoga. May Yoga Day bring us all closer and improve the health of our planet."