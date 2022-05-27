Future agricultural challenges need new smart technologies: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated National Seminar on “Agriculture and More: Beyond 4.0”, hosted by SKUAST-Kashmir.The 3-day seminar is being organised by Society for Community Mobilization for Sustainable Development, in collaboration with SKUAST-Kashmir and SKUAST-Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the organizers for providing a common platform to Scientists and Experts for deliberating upon the innovative agricultural technologies, its future role in agriculture and allied sector, critical to Jammu Kashmir and India's economy.

To meet the future challenges of Agriculture and allied sector, we will require new smart technologies, which can provide most extensive and precise support to the farmers, said the Lt Governor.