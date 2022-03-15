Futuristic Budget for rapid transformation of Jammu & Kashmir: LG Sinha

“I am confident that the record Rs 1,12,950 crore budget and continued push for various flagship programmes of the Centre & UT will provide relief to all sections of the society - especially ‘Common Man’. Our focus on increasing the investment in agriculture & allied sector, inclusive growth has been clearly underlined,” said the Lt Governor.

The budget pays lot of emphasis on sustainable, equitable growth, more jobs, improving quality of life, education, strengthening the skill development, power sector, tourism, handicraft, tribal welfare, women empowerment & border areas development.

Good governance, deepening grass-root democracy, accelerated development & inclusive growth, facilitating investment and industrial growth, infrastructure development for improving quality of life, Broadening Social Inclusion were among the focus areas of the Budget 2022-23.

The Union Government has kept the provisions for various important initiatives having a greater impact on various sectors.

An amount of Rs 7,750 crore has been provisioned under Jal Jeevan Mission for achieving the objective of 100% piped water supply to each household; Rs 357 crore for Solid Waste Management in two Municipal Corporations and 76 ULBs and Rs 1,313 crore for PRIs/ULBs.

Empowering the grass root democratic set up, Rs 200 crore @ Rs10 crore each has been earmarked as ‘Development Fund’ for 20 DDCs and Rs 71.25 crore @ Rs 25 lakh each as ‘Development Fund’ for 285 BDCs.

Rs 1206 crore have been provisioned for Equity Component of Kiru and Ratle Power Projects under execution; Rs 200 crore for heritage preservation and development of sufi/religious sites; Rs 373 crore for Dal-Nageen lake Development and Conservation; Rs 120 crore have been earmarked for encouraging use of renewable energy (Solar Energy).