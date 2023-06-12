G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting | Democratising technology crucial to bridge data divide: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that democratisation of technology was a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued here said that addressing the G20 Development Ministers’ meeting via video message, the PM said, “In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change where technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity.”
Highlighting the issue of the growing data divide, he said that high-quality data was critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery.
Modi said that India was willing to share its experience with partner countries and expressed hope that discussions would result in tangible actions to promote data for discourse, development and delivery in developing countries.
He welcomed everyone to Varanasi, the oldest living city of India.
Highlighting the significance of Kashi, the PM said that it had been the center of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture, and spirituality for centuries while it also had the essence of India’s diverse heritage serving as a convergence point for people from all parts of the country.
He expressed delight that the G20 development agenda had reached Kashi as well.
“Development is a core issue for the Global South,” Modi said and pointed out that the countries of the Global South were severely impacted by the disruptions created due to the global Covid pandemic while geo-political tensions were responsible for food, fuel, and fertilizer crises.
“In such circumstances the decisions you make are significant for humanity as a whole,” he said.
The PM emphasised that it was the collective responsibility of the people to not let the Sustainable Development Goals fall behind.
He said that the Global South should send a strong message to the world about the action plan required to achieve this.
“Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable, and attempts should be made to increase investment in fulfilling the SDGs and also finding solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries,” Modi said.
He said that multilateral financial institutions should be reformed to expand the eligibility criteria to ensure that finance was accessible to those in need.
“In India we have made efforts to improve people’s lives in more than a hundred Aspirational Districts which were pockets of under-development. These Aspirational Districts have now emerged as the catalysts of growth in the country,” the PM said and urged the G20 Development Ministers to study this model of development. “It may be relevant as you work towards accelerating Agenda 2030.”
He said that in India, people hold great respect for rivers, trees, mountains, and all elements of nature and threw light on the traditional Indian thought which promotes a pro-planet lifestyle.
Last year, along with the UN Secretary-General, Modi recalled launching Mission LiFE and expressed happiness that this group was working to develop a set of high-level principles.
“This will be a significant contribution to climate action,” he said.
Underlining the importance of gender equality and women empowerment in achieving the SDGs, the PM said that India was not limited to women empowerment but extends to women-led development.
He said that women were setting the agenda for development and were also the agents of growth and change.
Modi urged everyone to adopt a game-changing action plan for women-led development.
He said that the spirit of Kashi was energised by India’s timeless traditions.
The PM also urged the dignitaries to not spend all their time in meeting rooms and encouraged them to explore and experience the spirit of Kashi.
“I am confident that experiencing the Ganga Aarti and visiting Sarnath will inspire you to achieve your desired results,” he said.
Modi conveyed his best wishes for success in the deliberations to promote Agenda 2030 and fulfill the aspirations of the Global South.