G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting | Democratising technology crucial to bridge data divide: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that democratisation of technology was a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued here said that addressing the G20 Development Ministers’ meeting via video message, the PM said, “In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change where technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity.”

Highlighting the issue of the growing data divide, he said that high-quality data was critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery.

Modi said that India was willing to share its experience with partner countries and expressed hope that discussions would result in tangible actions to promote data for discourse, development and delivery in developing countries.