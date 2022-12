Srinagar: The government Monday constituted a 16-member committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to on order, the committee would be headed by Financial Commissioner Home Department, J&K, R K Goyal.

“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries and organisations to J&K, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in J&K,” the order reads.