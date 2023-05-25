G20 infused new enthusiasm, new confidence among people: LG

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the G20 meeting held in Srinagar had infused new enthusiasm and new confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating key infrastructure projects at Ganderbal, the LG while congratulating the people for the successful G20 event said that the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar had infused new enthusiasm and new confidence among the people.

“The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging J&K,” he said.

Sinha said that during the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, the entire world witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of J&K.

“Faster and inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost the tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world,” he said.