G20 infused new enthusiasm, new confidence among people: LG

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the G20 meeting held in Srinagar had infused new enthusiasm and new confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating key infrastructure projects at Ganderbal, the LG while congratulating the people for the successful G20 event said that the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar had infused new enthusiasm and new confidence among the people.
“The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging J&K,” he said.
Sinha said that during the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, the entire world witnessed awe-inspiring socio-economic progress of J&K.
“Faster and inclusive growth and our sustained effort to boost the tourism sector is attracting the attention of the entire world,” he said.
The LG said that the G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of J&K and overwhelming response, participation, and achievements had been possible because of hard work of the citizens, collectively brightening J&K's image in the world.
He said that the G20 meeting was the beginning of a new era and had opened the door to immense possibilities of peace and progress.
“The festivity around the event is a reflection of the transformation in J&K,” Sinha said.
He said that the tourism and film sectors were gaining momentum with over 300 movies filmed last year and a record 1.88 crore tourists visiting J&K.
“More than 9 lakh tourists visited tourist locations in Ganderbal last year, which is twice the number, as compared to 2021. Sonamarg has also become one of the favourite film shooting destinations for filmmakers from across the world,” the LG said.
About the ongoing development works in Ganderbal and saturation of government welfare schemes in the district, he said that the projects dedicated to the people of Ganderbal were testimony to the government’s commitment to accelerate the development of the district.
“Upgradation of rural roads, construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity and social empowerment in the lives of more than 4 lakh residents,” Sinha said.
He reiterated the commitment of the government of inclusive development and remembered the contribution of late Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political figure, in the development of J&K.
The LG expressed gratitude to the people of Ganderbal for their contribution and continuous support during Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and Amarnath Yatra.
He also handed over sanction letters and financial assistance to the beneficiaries under various schemes.
The projects inaugurated by the LG include 110 metre span Wayil Bridge, bridges and roads projects at Tangchatr, Kangan, Gutlibagh, Tulmulla, Waheedpora, Peerpora Shallabugh, lower Wayil, Lar town, Ghaniabad, Watlar Guzhama, Waskura and Srinagar-Leh National Highway to Bonizal road with links.
The inaugurated projects also include Water Supply Scheme (WSS) Baba Haniefudin and WSS Gutlibagh.
DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq thanked the LG-led J&K administration for working for the welfare of the people.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta congratulated the people of Ganderbal on the inauguration of various key infrastructure projects.
Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Shailendra Kumar; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir; and former legislator Ishfaq Jabbar were also present on the occasion.