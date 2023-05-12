G20 meet opportunity to promote J&K tourism on global scale: Secy Tourism

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism Syed Abid Shah Friday said that the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Srinagar was an opportunity to promote J&K tourism on a global scale.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the run-up of the forthcoming third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Srinagar, Shah emphasised the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting saying that the event was an opportunity to promote J&K tourism on a global scale and showcase the beautiful region to the world.

“It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall," he said.

Envisioning the significant economic impact, Shah said that the G20 event was set to propel J&K’s economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors like handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel, and tourism.