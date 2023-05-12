G20 meet opportunity to promote J&K tourism on global scale: Secy Tourism

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism Syed Abid Shah Friday said that the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Srinagar was an opportunity to promote J&K tourism on a global scale.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the run-up of the forthcoming third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Srinagar, Shah emphasised the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting saying that the event was an opportunity to promote J&K tourism on a global scale and showcase the beautiful region to the world.
“It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall," he said.
Envisioning the significant economic impact, Shah said that the G20 event was set to propel J&K’s economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors like handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel, and tourism.
“With over 150 foreign and national delegates participating, this event provides an unparalleled global platform for J&K Kashmir to demonstrate its potential with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region," he said.
Shah kick-started a range of captivating tourism-related activities aimed at showcasing the mesmerising charm and immense potential of J&K at Zabarwan Park.
The event began with the launch of a hot air balloon, an enchanting addition to the attractions available for tourists on the serene shores of the Dal Lake, nestled beneath the Zabarwan mountain range.
Shah also inaugurated a cyclothon, the Zabarwan Trek, and a cleanliness drive, all designed to engage and delight tourists and locals alike.
He also commended Director Tourism, Kashmirm Raja Yaqoob Farooq and his team for their relentless efforts in organising these activities.
Shah expressed appreciation for their commitment to creating additional attractions for tourists, with initiatives like the hot air balloon ride further enhancing the allure of the picturesque city of Srinagar.
Earlier, speaking at the launch of tourism related activities, the Director Tourism Kashmir said that the event marked a significant step towards enhancing the region's tourism offerings.
He said that the series of pre-G20 activities in Srinagar were not only set to captivate visitors but also serve as a testament to the vibrant and inviting atmosphere of J&K.
“As the G20 event approaches, the region eagerly awaits the opportunity to showcase its unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality to a global audience,” Farooq said.