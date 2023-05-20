G20 meet will boost tourism, investment flow in J&K: LG Sinha

“Jhelum Rajbagh riverfront is a model of urban excellence and it will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, contribute to socio-economic growth and provide much needed support in developing cultural and business infrastructure,” Sinha said.

“We are developing smart infrastructure that will preserve the cultural heritage and also unlock the huge untapped potential of the river,” he said.

Interacting with media persons, the LG lauded the efforts of Srinagar Smart City Limited for developing the 6 km-long stretch of the Rajbagh Riverfront into a world class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free wifi, universal access and numerous activities along the way.

“In the near future, a library and cafe will also be developed. The work on the other side of the river will start soon,” he said. “Srinagar city evolved and flourished around the water bodies, which contributed to the prosperity of society, local economy and the culture. However, due to neglect and degradation over the period of time, the restoration of this priceless heritage was the need of the hour and I am sure it will contribute to living standards of people and boost the local economy.”