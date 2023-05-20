G20 meet will boost tourism, investment flow in J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the G20 meeting in Srinagar would boost tourism and investment flow in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront and dedicating the project to the public, the LG said, “Srinagar Smart City has transformed the Rajbagh Riverfront stretch into a world-class public space and strengthened the river-people connect. It is also a strong indicator of the rapid growth of J&K.”
At the inauguration event, he congratulated the people for the majestic waterfront.
“Jhelum Rajbagh riverfront is a model of urban excellence and it will enhance the quality of life of the citizens, contribute to socio-economic growth and provide much needed support in developing cultural and business infrastructure,” Sinha said.
“We are developing smart infrastructure that will preserve the cultural heritage and also unlock the huge untapped potential of the river,” he said.
Interacting with media persons, the LG lauded the efforts of Srinagar Smart City Limited for developing the 6 km-long stretch of the Rajbagh Riverfront into a world class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free wifi, universal access and numerous activities along the way.
“In the near future, a library and cafe will also be developed. The work on the other side of the river will start soon,” he said. “Srinagar city evolved and flourished around the water bodies, which contributed to the prosperity of society, local economy and the culture. However, due to neglect and degradation over the period of time, the restoration of this priceless heritage was the need of the hour and I am sure it will contribute to living standards of people and boost the local economy.”
Replying to a question on the G20 arrangements, Sinha said that the J&K government with the active support and participation of the people, was all geared up for the G20 meeting.
“We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing J&K with this great opportunity. The successful conduct of the G20 meeting will boost the tourism and investment flow in J&K. The world will also witness the culture and warm hospitality of Jammu Kashmir,” he said.
Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City Athar Amir Khan briefed the LG on the key features of the project.
He told the LG that the Jhelum Riverfront had been envisaged as a continuous walking and cycling promenade along with parks, and public plazas equipped with public amenities like sanitation, seating spaces, and high-quality lighting.
Khan said that besides, Srinagar Smart City Limited had also taken up the project of water-transport and Jhelum cruise for the purpose of both public transport and leisure.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Financial Commissioner Revenue Shaleen Kabra; and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.