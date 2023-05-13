‘G20 meeting set to herald all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir’

“The authorities have been successful in giving a makeover to the valley. Kashmir is transforming. And it’s heartening to see the international community recognizing the potential of our J&K and the efforts of the government to develop it,” he said.

Official sources said that the J&K administration was expecting to host over a 100 non-ministerial members representing the G20 nations.

“It’s a tourism stakeholders’ meeting and will give a boost to J&K’s tourism prospects too,” a senior official said.

Dignitaries from 20 different countries will attend the meeting and discuss tourism, unemployment, and socioeconomic development in different regions. The three-day second Tourism Working Group Global (TWG) meeting, under India’s G20 presidency, is scheduled to begin in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

Elegant arrangements have been made beforehand to make this event special and memorable. In many places, walls are being painted brilliantly with colorful designs and colors to showcase our culture during the G20 journey. Streets, roads, and parks are revamped and designed to openly welcome special guests.

In Srinagar, preparations are in their final stages. A security plan has been worked out for the event, with multi-tier security arrangements and traffic diversions, officials said. The main venue, Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), situated on the banks of the Dal Lake, is getting a Rs 7.5-crore makeover, which includes upgrading the digital infrastructure and refurbishing the exteriors and interiors.

In addition to glossy G20 logos installed at multiple places, the visitors will be greeted by rows of lampposts illuminated in the green, white and orange of the national flag.

The J&K administration is planning to take delegates, scheduled to stay in Kashmir for four days, on sightseeing trips to Gulmarg, Baramulla, and the Dachigam National Park, known for the Kashmir stag.

Official sources also said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth passage of the event. “Administration is of the belief that G20 is a great opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of J&K at the global platform, so elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth passage of the event,” the official said.

He said that everything was on the right track and there would be no curbs anywhere while educational institutions and the markets will remain open.

Tourism is the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy and the maximum share of J&K’s GDP comes from tourism, with this tourism players are hopeful that the summit would provide further opportunities for growth to the sector. Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) President Tariq Ghani Bedaba said that they were hopeful that it would provide opportunities for growth to the tourism sector here.

“G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar is the best thing happening in Kashmir. It will send a strong message that Kashmir is a safe tourist destination and people should visit the picturesque place to enjoy its natural beauty and hospitality of locals,” he said.

Like CCIK chief, Ali Muhammad too is hopeful that the G20 meeting would prove helpful in showcasing Jammu and Kashmir’s potential as a tourism destination

He said Kashmir would witness an increase in footfall of foreign tourists.

“This meeting will ensure foreign tourists visit Kashmir in large numbers as used to be the case before the 1990s,” he said. The upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar would be important for showcasing J&K’s potential as a tourism destination, not just for India, but also for the entire world.

The diplomats and other officials are said to have prepared a comprehensive plan to use this conclave for boosting tourism in J&K.

An official aware of the preparations for the conclave said, “While Kashmir is already popular as a tourist hotspot for the whole country, the government is working on a robust and effective plan under ‘tourism diplomacy’ to increase tourist influx from abroad to J&K. Furthermore, the idea is to generate more employment opportunities for the youth.” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on May 4 had described G20 summits as a matter of pride for the country and impressed upon the officials to make concerted efforts to ensure the successful conduct of one of the meetings in Srinagar.

“G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure the successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar,” LG Sinha said.