G20 nations discuss disaster risk reduction

According to Member Secretary of India's National Disaster Management Authority, Kamal Kishore, the key focus areas of this group were ensuring early warning for all, investing in climate and disaster resilient infrastructure, improving financing framework for disaster risk reduction, improving systems for better post-disaster recovery, and ecosystem-based approaches to disaster risk reduction.

“Preparing for and working towards reducing the risk of disasters is the primary objective of India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and this activity is now being taken to the global stage and the exchange of ideas is being carried out with foreign counterparts,” he said.

About the increased international cooperation in sharing sensor data and warnings on Tsunami, earthquakes, and cyclones, Kishore said that the observation data from various sensors were global public goods and such data was fed to global models and was useful to all nations.

He also highlighted the need to improve the density of such networks, provide access to warnings and timely dissemination and the capability to act on the warnings.

Member NDMA Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said that the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Meeting was aimed at fulfilling the criteria that were envisioned by the Sendai Framework.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (Sendai Framework) was the first major agreement of the post-2015 development agenda and provides Member States with concrete actions to protect development gains from the risk of disaster.

The Sendai Framework works hand in hand with the other 2030 Agenda agreements, including The Paris Agreement on Climate Change, The Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development, the New Urban Agenda, and ultimately the Sustainable Development Goals.

It was endorsed by the UN General Assembly following the 2015 Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDRR), and advocates for the substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.

The key outcome of this meeting is expected to be the release of the communiqué or the joint statement, which is a set of recommendations that the group would put forth to the Sherpa (G20 representative of the Head of State and Head of Government) and would thereafter be discussed at the G20 leaders meeting in September at New Delhi.