G20 New Delhi Declaration calls for strengthening global health systems

Promote the One Health-based approach driven by the Quadripartite's One Health Joint Plan of Action (2022-2026), it said.

"Enhance the resilience of health systems and support development of climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems in collaboration with MDBs, and support the work of the WHO-led Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH)," the declaration said.

The G20 leaders also reaffirmed to recognise the potential role of evidence-based Traditional and Complementary Medicine in health, and take note of international efforts in this direction, including WHO's global and collaborating centres, and clinical trial registries.

Among others, support the WHO-led inclusive consultative process for the development of an interim medical countermeasures coordination mechanism.

In addition to that, to promote and improve access to mental health services and psychosocial support in an inclusive manner.

While highlighting the public health dimension of the world drug problem, they called for strong international counter-narcotics cooperation, free of unnecessary restrictions.

The G20 leaders also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) through enhanced collaboration between Finance and Health Ministries under the Joint Finance and Health Task Force (JFHTF).